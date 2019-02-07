IBPS SO Main Result 2019 announced at ibps.in, interview schedule to be released soon, check latest update here
IBPS SO Main exam results have been announced at ibps.in. Check details hereeducation Updated: Feb 07, 2019 12:05 IST
Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) released the main exam results of specialist officer (SO) recruitment on its official website ibps.in. The exam was conducted on January 27, 2019.
The IBPS SO main exam result will be available for candidates from February 6, 2019 to February 12, 2019. The exam 2019 was conducted on January 27, 2019. The preliminary written examination was conducted on December 26 and 30, 2018 across the country. The result of prelims was out on January first week.
Candidates who have cleared the main exam will appear for the interview. IBPS SO interview call letter will be released very soon.
IBPS SO main result 2019: How to check
Visit the official website, ibps.in
Click on the IBPS SO result link scrolling on homepage
Key in your registration details and the captcha and submit
Your result will be displayed.
First Published: Feb 07, 2019 12:05 IST