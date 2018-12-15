IBPS SO prelims admit card 2018 released at ibps.in, here’s the direct link to download

IBPS SO prelims admit card 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for specialist officer (SO) cadre officer on its official website ibps.in.

The link to download the IBPS SO 2018 call letters will remain on the official website till December 30. The IBPS SO preliminary exam will be conducted on December 29 and 30, 2018. The tentative date for declaration of result of the prelims exam is January 2019. Online main exam is expected to be conducted on January 27, 2019 and interview will be conducted in the month of February.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2018

Log on to the official website of the IBPS

Click on the download call letter link scrolling on the top of the homepage.

Click on ‘ Download Preliminary exam call letter for Specialist Officer’ link

Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image. Click on login.

Your call letter will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

IBPS SO 2018 exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Click here to check the official notification

Click here to read the information hand-out of IBPS SO Prelims exam 2018

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 13:23 IST