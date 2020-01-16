ICAI CA final result 2019 expected to be declared today

education

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 08:19 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the result of CA final exam (old and new course) today, i.e., on January 16 or 17, 2020. Candidates can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org once it is declared.

In a latest notice issued by ICAI on January 7, the result of CA final old and new course exams is expected to be declared either by evening of January 16 or on January 17. Candidates are advised to keep checking the websites regularly for latest update.

ICAI will also send result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Moreover, the result of the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test held on December 28, 2019 is also expected to be declared on Thursday, 16th January 2020 (evening)/ Friday, 17th January, 2020 at the Institute’s office at New Delhi. The result of the above Assessment Test will be available on the Institute’s website www.icai.org.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA final exam results:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

How to check ICAI CA Final results 2019:

Visit any of the official website mentioned above.

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen