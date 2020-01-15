ICAI CA final result 2019 expected to be declared tomorrow

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:53 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the result of CA final exam (old and new course) on January 16 or 17, 2020. Candidates can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org once it is declared.

ICAI will also send result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Moreover, the result of the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test held on December 28, 2019 is also expected to be declared on Thursday, 16th January 2020 (evening)/ Friday, 17th January, 2020 at the Institute’s office at New Delhi. The result of the above Assessment Test will be available on the Institute’s website www.icai.org.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA final exam results:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in