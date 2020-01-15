e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / ICAI CA final result 2019 expected to be declared tomorrow

ICAI CA final result 2019 expected to be declared tomorrow

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the result of CA final exam (old and new course) on January 16 or 17, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their results on icaiexam.icai.org

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA Final Result
ICAI CA Final Result(ICAI)
         

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the result of CA final exam (old and new course) on January 16 or 17, 2020. Candidates can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org once it is declared.

ICAI will also send result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Moreover, the result of the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test held on December 28, 2019 is also expected to be declared on Thursday, 16th January 2020 (evening)/ Friday, 17th January, 2020 at the Institute’s office at New Delhi. The result of the above Assessment Test will be available on the Institute’s website www.icai.org.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA final exam results:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

tags
top news
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News