Home / Education / ICAI CA Foundation Paper 1 Examination 2020 postponed to December 13, check details

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam scheduled for December 8, Tuesday.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam scheduled for December 8, Tuesday. (HT file)
         

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam 2020 scheduled for December 8, Tuesday. In a notification issued on Monday the institute said, “due to unavoidable circumstances, the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on 8th December 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) stands rescheduled.”

The institute further said, “ The aforementioned Examination shall now be held on 13th December 2020 at the same venue(s) and timings i.e., 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). Admit Cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date. However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No.13-CA(Exam)/N/2020 dated 21st August 2020 shall remain unchanged.”

ICAI also advised the candidates to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org for latest updates.

