ICAI CA Result 2019: Final, foundation results to be declared tomorrow. Here’s how to get result on SMS

ICAI CA Results 2019: The final results of chartered accountant exam and CA foundation exam will be declared tomorrow, August 14 by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates will be able to check their results after 6 pm.

ICAI had conducted the foundation exam in May, June.

The result and the merit list (candidates securing up to the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) will be available for the final and foundation exams on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

Candidates will have to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Students can also register themselves for getting their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates should register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided their results immediately after the declaration.

How to results through SMS:

1) For CA Final Examination result (Old course): CAFNLOLD (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000148

2) For CA Final Examination result (New course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000148

3) For Foundation Examination result: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000161

and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

ICAI has recently declared the results of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which was held in June.

