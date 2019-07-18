ICAI CA CPT Result 2019 declared at caresults.icai.org

education

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which was held in June this year.

ICAI CA CPT result is available on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.organd caresults.icai.org

Candidates can also register themselves from on icaiexam.icai.org for getting their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Here is the direct link to check ICAI CA CPT result June 2019

Students can also know their CA CPT June results with marks on SMS. The service is available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS, candidates should type:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000191 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

The ICAI Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was held on Sunday, June 16, 2019.The ICAI CA CPT exam was held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas.

CPT is open only to students registered with ICAIfor the Common Proficiency Course and fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions. CPT is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination.

