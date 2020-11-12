ICAI November exams 2020 to be held as per schedule, beware of rumours: Institute

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:13 IST

ICAI CA November exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday informed the candidates that the ICAI CA exams will be held as per schedule and asked them to concentrate on exam studies and not be misled by any false news.According to the schedule, ICAI exams will begin on November 21, 2020.

The institute on its official twitter handle writes, “Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st Nov 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at http://icai.org.”

Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st Nov 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at https://t.co/G24kqWMP0e pic.twitter.com/tgHv2aYaYU — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 12, 2020

The ICAI CA exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

ICAI examination schedule:

CA Foundation Exam Date------- December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group I) Under Old Scheme------November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group II) Under Old Scheme ----- December 1, 3, and 5, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group I) Under New Scheme ----November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group II) Under New Scheme ----December 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2020

CA Final Exam Date Under Old Scheme ---------Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

CA Final Course Exam Date Under New Scheme--

Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020