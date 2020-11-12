e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ICAI November exams 2020 to be held as per schedule, beware of rumours: Institute

ICAI November exams 2020 to be held as per schedule, beware of rumours: Institute

ICAI CA November exam 2020: The ICAI CA exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA November exam 2020.
ICAI CA November exam 2020.(HT file )
         

ICAI CA November exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday informed the candidates that the ICAI CA exams will be held as per schedule and asked them to concentrate on exam studies and not be misled by any false news.According to the schedule, ICAI exams will begin on November 21, 2020.

The institute on its official twitter handle writes, “Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st Nov 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at http://icai.org.”

 

The ICAI CA exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

ICAI examination schedule:

CA Foundation Exam Date------- December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group I) Under Old Scheme------November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group II) Under Old Scheme ----- December 1, 3, and 5, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group I) Under New Scheme ----November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group II) Under New Scheme ----December 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2020

CA Final Exam Date Under Old Scheme ---------Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

CA Final Course Exam Date Under New Scheme--

Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Trump ‘absent’ after poll defeat; Here’s what he has been up to
Trump ‘absent’ after poll defeat; Here’s what he has been up to
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In