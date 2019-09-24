e-paper
ICAI CA Protest Day 2: CA aspirants protest at 200 branches, demand right to revaluation of papers| WATCH

#dearICAIpleasechange is trending on Twitter. Thousands of chartered accountant (CA) aspirants thronged the branches of ICAI on Tuesday, the second day of protest. On Monday, September 23, several CA aspirants had started a protest against Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAI) over alleged error in checking their copies.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CA Aspirants protesting outside ICAI Hyderabad branch
CA Aspirants protesting outside ICAI Hyderabad branch
         

ICAI CA Protest: Thousands of chartered accountant (CA) aspirants thronged the branches of ICAI on Tuesday, the second day of protest. On Monday, September 23, several CA aspirants had started a protest against Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAI) over alleged error in checking their copies.

Many candidates had alleged that their answers were not evaluated correctly.

Read more: Thousands of CA students protest against ‘errors in evaluation’, demand reforms| WATCH

 

The hashtag #dearICAIpleasechange started trending on Twitter after aspirants from all over India started updating about the protests. The CA aspirants thronged the 200 branches of ICAI all over India. They demanded to introduce a provision for revaluation of papers. Till 2018, there was a clause in the CA Act which did not allow a student to show his/her certified copy to anyone, which was revoked last year after protests.

On September 21, ICAI published an announcement on its website that reads,”It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds in social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system.”

The reforms include Digital evaluation, Central evaluation, Machine based evaluation, Stepwise marking and Mandatory on-line test for empanelment of examiners.

Demands of CA aspirants:

1. Re-Correction

2. Give Ques Booklet of MCQs and Disclose correct Answers while providing certified copies

3. Penalize Paper Checkers for wrong checking

4.Dark The MCQs With Pen In exams

5.Centralised Evaluation

WATCH VIDEOS

 HYDERABAD

 

 INDORE

 

JAMSHEDPUR

GWALIOR

 

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 13:59 IST

