e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 23, 2019

ICAI Protest: Thousands of CA students protest against errors in evaluation, demand reforms| WATCH

#DearICAIpleasechange is trending on Twitter. Students of ICAI and candidates who had appeared for ICAI exams have staged a protest against the ICAI alleging error in evaluation of papers. Students all over India including the ITO Delhi office has started a protest today, September 23 demanding rechecking of papers.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:35 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CA students protesting outside ICAI office in New Delhi
CA students protesting outside ICAI office in New Delhi(Twitter)
         

Students of ICAI and candidates who had appeared for ICAI exams have started a protest against the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) alleging error in evaluation of papers. Students all over India has started a protest today, September 23 demanding rechecking of papers.

Thousands of candidates have staged a protest at ICAI New Delhi office.

#dearICAIpleasechange is trending on Twitter as students in a large number are protesting against the alleged discrepancy and errors in evaluation of the paper.

On September 21, ICAI published an announcement on its website that reads,”It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds in social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system.”

The reforms include Digital evaluation, Central evaluation, Machine based evaluation, Stepwise marking and Mandatory on-line test for empanelment of examiners.

Thousands of candidates are protesting at the ICAI office near ITO Delhi. Many students alleged that they were not given step-wise marking while many alleged that in multiple- choice- questions (MCQ) they were not given any mark even to those who have answered correctly.

According to a tweet by a candidate

CA Students Demand following :

1. Re-Correction

2. Give Ques Booklet of MCQs and Disclose correct Answers while providing certified copies

3. Penalize Paper Checkers for wrong checking

4.Dark The MCQs With Pen In exams

5.Centralised Evaluation

 

 

WATCH VIDEO OF PROTEST AT ICAI DELHI OFFICE

 

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 14:53 IST

tags
trending topics
Howdy ModiBigg Boss 13PM ModiEmmy 2019 Awards HighlightsPM Narendra ModiArticle 370India vs South AfricaDonald TrumpEmmy 2019 Winners’ ListP ChidambaramSaand Ki Aankh TrailerApple Watch
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss