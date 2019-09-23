ICAI Protest: Thousands of CA students protest against errors in evaluation, demand reforms| WATCH

education

Students of ICAI and candidates who had appeared for ICAI exams have started a protest against the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) alleging error in evaluation of papers. Students all over India has started a protest today, September 23 demanding rechecking of papers.

Thousands of candidates have staged a protest at ICAI New Delhi office.

#dearICAIpleasechange is trending on Twitter as students in a large number are protesting against the alleged discrepancy and errors in evaluation of the paper.

On September 21, ICAI published an announcement on its website that reads,”It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds in social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system.”

The reforms include Digital evaluation, Central evaluation, Machine based evaluation, Stepwise marking and Mandatory on-line test for empanelment of examiners.

Thousands of candidates are protesting at the ICAI office near ITO Delhi. Many students alleged that they were not given step-wise marking while many alleged that in multiple- choice- questions (MCQ) they were not given any mark even to those who have answered correctly.

According to a tweet by a candidate

CA Students Demand following :

1. Re-Correction

2. Give Ques Booklet of MCQs and Disclose correct Answers while providing certified copies

3. Penalize Paper Checkers for wrong checking

4.Dark The MCQs With Pen In exams

5.Centralised Evaluation

Reducing straight 16 marks from the audit theory paper despite the answers being correct! Not fair ICAI! We put in months and years into our studies, just so to face unfair and unjust evaluation? This is suppose to be a Profession and not a game of luck! #dearicaipleasechange pic.twitter.com/DG3A1y88yd — Shubhnay JAIN (@shubhnayjain199) September 23, 2019

WATCH VIDEO OF PROTEST AT ICAI DELHI OFFICE

