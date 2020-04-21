e-paper
ICAI waives off condonation fee for CA candidates, check details here

ICAI waives off condonation fee for CA candidates, check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has decided to waive off the condonation fee for delay in filing of applications till June 30 if the transaction date falls between March 1 and May 30.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has decided to waive off the condonation fee for delay in filing of applications till June 30 if the transaction date falls between March 1 and May 30. This has been done considering the problems faced by the candidates in online filing of various application forms during the lockdown.

A latest notification issued by ICAI reads, “Due to ongoing period of lock down amid Covid-19, it has been observed that students are facing problems in online filing of various application forms related to practical training within prescribed time and such delay is causing levy of condonation fee upon them.”

“Considering hardship faced by the students, it has been decided to waive off condonation fee on delay filing of all articled/industrial training related application forms till 30th June 2020 if transaction date in such application forms falls between 1st March 2020 to 30th May 2020. This period includes one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” the notice reads.

Check official notice here

Moreover, ICAI has also planned to start virtual live revision classes for students appearing for the forthcoming CA inter and Final examinations to be held in June. The online classes will start from April 22. The live revision classes will be free of costs and would be available for all of the students. The classes will be conducted from 7 to 9 am in the morning, and 7 to 9 pm in the evening.

