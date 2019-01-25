ICSE ISC Exam 2019 admit card released, here are the details

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the admit cards for ICSE and ISC exams 2019. CISCE has sent the admit cards to the respective schools through the post. The board has sent the user Id and the password to download the admit cards for the students of class 10 and 12 exams.

The Indian Certificate Secondary Education (ICSE) exams will begin from February 22 and end on March 25 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams will start on February 4 and end on March 25.

CISCE affiliated schools can easily download the admit card through the user id and the password provided to them. The principal of the school will provide the admit card to all the students who are eligible for appearing in the board exams.

The ICSE exam will begin with English Paper 1 and the ISC examination with Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person). To see detailed schedules of both the examination, candidates may visit the official website of CISCE.

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The question paper will be distributed to candidates at 10:45am to enable them to start writing at 11am.

During ISC exams, the question papers for practical examinations will be distributed to the candidates at 8.45 am to enable them to start writing at 9 am. The question papers for theory examinations will be distributed at 1.45 pm to enable them to start writing at 2 pm.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 15:10 IST