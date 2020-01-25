ICSI CS Foundation December Result 2019: Girls secure top 5 ranks
ICSI CS Foundation December Result 2019: The top 5 positions have been bagged by girls. Manya Shrivastava is the topper.Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Shruti Nagar bagged 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.Mariya Tinwala has bagged the fourth position while Sanchi Sanjeev Agarwal has got the fifth rank.education Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:45 IST
ICSI CS Foundation December Result 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Foundation programme result 2019 on its official website. This year, the top five positions have been secured by girls.
Manya Shrivastava has bagged the first rank while the second and third ranks have been secured by Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Shruti Nagar, respectively. Moreover, the fourth and fifth rank have also been secured by girls. Mariya Tinwala has bagged the fourth position while Sanchi Sanjeev Agarwal has got the fifth rank.
A total of 299 candidates have made it to the top 25 list. The all- India provisional merit list can be checked online at icsi.edu.The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29, 2019.
The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks are also available on the institute’s website along with the results.
Click here to check ICSI CS Foundation All India merit list 2019