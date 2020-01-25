ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Manya Shrivastava is the topper, check merit list her

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:37 IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Foundation programme result 2019 has been declared on its official website. The exam was held in the month of December 2019. The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.

Manya Shrivastava with roll number 107235 has bagged the first rank. A total of 299 candidates have made it to the top 25 rank list. Candidates can check the merit list online at icsi.edu. ICSI has also uploaded the mark sheet for the December exam 2019.

Click here to check ICSI CS Foundation course 2019 merit list

Direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation Exam December 2019

The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks is also available on the institute’s website along with the results.

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out