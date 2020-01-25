ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Manya Shrivastava is the topper, check merit list her
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Foundation programme exam today at its official website. Here’s the direct link to download the mark sheet.education Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:37 IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Foundation programme result 2019 has been declared on its official website. The exam was held in the month of December 2019. The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.
Manya Shrivastava with roll number 107235 has bagged the first rank. A total of 299 candidates have made it to the top 25 rank list. Candidates can check the merit list online at icsi.edu. ICSI has also uploaded the mark sheet for the December exam 2019.
Click here to check ICSI CS Foundation course 2019 merit list
Direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation Exam December 2019
The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks is also available on the institute’s website along with the results.
How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab
Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list
The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen
Click on the link to go to the login page
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out