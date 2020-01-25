e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared, direct link to download mark sheet here

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared, direct link to download mark sheet here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Foundation programme exam today at its official website. Here’s the direct link to download the mark sheet.

education Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:37 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019(ICSI)
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Foundation programme exam at its official website. ICSI has also uploaded the mark sheet for the December exam 2019.

Those who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 can check their results online at icsi.edu.The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation Exam December 2019

The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks is also available on the institute’s website along with the results.

Read More| ICSI CS Result 2019: Manya Shrivastava is the topper, check merit list her

ICSI CS Foundation December Result 2019: Girls secure top 5 ranks

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags
top news
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for Republic Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for Republic Day
US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur
German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Australian Open Day 6 Live: Nadal, Halep advance, Pliskova out
Australian Open Day 6 Live: Nadal, Halep advance, Pliskova out
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News