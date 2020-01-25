ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared, direct link to download mark sheet here

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:37 IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Foundation programme exam at its official website. ICSI has also uploaded the mark sheet for the December exam 2019.

Those who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 can check their results online at icsi.edu.The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation Exam December 2019

The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks is also available on the institute’s website along with the results.

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out