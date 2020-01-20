e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Education / ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared on January 25, here’s how to check

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared on January 25, here’s how to check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam on January 25 at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am. 

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI Result notice
ICSI Result notice(ICSI )
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam on January 25 at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.

The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks will be available on the institute’s website along with the results.

ICSI had conducted the CS Foundation exam on December 28 and 29.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an official notice reads.

Check official notice here

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags
top news
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News