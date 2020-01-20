ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared on January 25, here’s how to check
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam on January 25 at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am.education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam on January 25 at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks will be available on the institute’s website along with the results.
ICSI had conducted the CS Foundation exam on December 28 and 29.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an official notice reads.
How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab
Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list
The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen
Click on the link to go to the login page
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out