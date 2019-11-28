IDBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019-20: 61 vacancies on offer at idbibank.in, check details

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:02 IST

IDBI Bank on Thursday invited online applications to fill 61 vacancies for the post of specialist officers (SO). The notification for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers for FY 2019-20 can be checked on the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in

The online application process including Payment of Fee/Intimation Charges has started on Thursday, November 28 and will close on December 12.

The posts to be filled through this recruitment process are: DGM (Grade D), AGM (Grade C) and Manager (Grade B).

Here are the vacancy details for IDBI SO Recruitment 2019:

DGM (Grade D): 2 vacancies, AGM (Grade C): 5 vacancies and Manager (Grade B): 54 vacancies.

Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility conditions as on the cut-off date. Admission to Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI), if any, will be provisional without verification of documents.

The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank.

Selection process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their eligibility, qualification and experience. Shortlisted candidates will go through a group discussion or personal interview.

Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in PI. Total marks allotted for PI is 100. The minimum qualifying marks for PI would be 50 for General Category and 45 for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Category. Bank may change the mode of selection depending upon the number of suitable candidates. The final score should be sufficiently high in the merit list for the candidate to be shortlisted for subsequent process.

The final selection of candidate is subject to qualification in GD and/or PI, being sufficiently high in the merit list, being declared medically fit as per the Bank’s standards of fitness and fulfilling the stipulated eligibility criteria as on the cut-off date. GD, if carried out as stipulated above shall be a filtering process and hence its score would not be used in preparation of merit list.

In case, more than one candidate scores the cut off marks (common mark at cut off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

How to apply

Apply Online through website www.idbibank.in (Careers/ Current Openings). Other mode of application will not be accepted.

Note: Visit the official website regularly for latest updates on the IDBI SO recruitment.