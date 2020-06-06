e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IDE University of Madras MBA December 2019 results declared, direct link

IDE University of Madras MBA December 2019 results declared, direct link

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ideunom.ac.in.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:08 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IDE University of Madras MBA December 2019 results. (Screengrab)
IDE University of Madras MBA December 2019 results. (Screengrab)
         

Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras on Saturday announced the MBA December 2019 examination results on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ideunom.ac.in.

The MBA examination was conducted in December 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at ideunom.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IDE - M.B.A. DECEMBER 2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS PUBLISHED ON 06-06-2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your enrolment number

5. The Madras University IDE MBA result will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

tags
top news
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China
Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In