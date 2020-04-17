If lockdown ends, university exams likely to be held between May 15 and 20: UP Deputy CM

education

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:42 IST

University exams in the state may begin between May 15 and May 20 if the second phase of the ongoing lockdown ends on May 3.

Deputy chief minister shared this plan during a video conference with vice chancellors (VCs) on Friday.

On inviting external examiners from outstations as is the practice for practical exams, the Sharma said, “It will be better if universities may call experts from local colleges instead of inviting experts from outstations as this will save time and also help in keeping academic session regular,” he said.

The deputy CM also asked the VCs to ensure steady evaluation of answer sheets (of university exams) by decentralising the evaluation process as this will help in timely declaration of results.

He, however, left it to the vice chancellors to decide whether they wanted to take admission of students through entrance tests or on the basis of marks obtained in class 12 exams.

“Vice chancellors may individually take a decision on the issue. But the bottom line remains the session should not get delayed,” Sharma said.

“Our plan is to complete examination at the earliest so results may be declared by June end and admission work may start from July,” the deputy CM added.

“With much of hard work, we were able to regularise academic session. Delay in examination and admission may result in derailment of academic session,” he said.