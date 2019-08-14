IGNOU admissions 2019: Last date to apply for July session extended further

education

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submission of online and offline admission forms for all programmes for July 2019 session.

The last date for submission of forms for all Programmes for July 2019 session has now been extended to August 27, 2019. Earlier, the last day to apply for IGNOU admissions for July 2019 sessions had been extended to August 14.

Interested candidates can access handbook and Prospectus by clicking here. The Ignou admission form can be submitted online by visiting http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/

Fresh admission seekers can create user ID and fill in the online form for instant issue of confirmation of form submission and online payment through net banking/debit card/credit card.

The programmes for which the last date for submission of forms has been extended are: 1) Master Degree Programmes 2) Bachelor Degree Programmes 3) Pg Diploma And Diploma Programmes 4) Certificate Programmes 5) Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes.

