IGNOU BEd admit card 2020 for Jammu and Srinagar region released at ignou.ac.in

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:52 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the admit card for the re-scheduled B.Ed examination for the Jammu and Srinagar Region on February 12, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination from the Jammu and Srinagar Region can download their admit card online at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will be conducting the B.Ed examination for the Jammu and Srinagar region on February 14 and 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the regions. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit theofficial website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Hall-Tickets for Re-schedule examination for B.ED. Program (Jammu and Srinagar Region)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.