IGNOU December 2018 term end result declared, here are direct link and steps to check
IGNOU December 2018 term end examination result has been declared. Here is the step by step guide to check the results.education Updated: Feb 04, 2019 13:14 IST
IGNOU December Results: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results for December 2018 Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website ignou.ac.in. The results for term end December 2018 has been declared earlier than the scheduled time.
Candidates can visit the official website and login to check their results.
IGNOU December 2018 term end exam result: Steps to check
Visit the official website for IGNOU.
Click on the result tab on the homepage
Click on ‘Term End’ tab
Click on the link that reads- early declaration of December 2018 Exam result (New)
Key in your 9- digit enrolment number and submit
Your results will be displayed
Download and take its print out.
Direct link to check IGNOU December 2018 term end exam result
First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:07 IST