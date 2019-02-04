IGNOU December 2018 term end result declared, here are direct link and steps to check

IGNOU December Results: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results for December 2018 Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website ignou.ac.in. The results for term end December 2018 has been declared earlier than the scheduled time.

Candidates can visit the official website and login to check their results.

IGNOU December 2018 term end exam result: Steps to check

Visit the official website for IGNOU.

Click on the result tab on the homepage

Click on ‘Term End’ tab

Click on the link that reads- early declaration of December 2018 Exam result (New)

Key in your 9- digit enrolment number and submit

Your results will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check IGNOU December 2018 term end exam result

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:07 IST