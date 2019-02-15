IGNOU December result 2018 for term end exam expected to be announced soon

Ignou term-end December 2018 exam results: Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) is expected to declare the results of December 2018 term-end examination (TEE) anytime soon. The university CPRO had on February 5 informed that Ignou’s December 2018 term-end examination (TEE) result will be declared by mid-February.

The university has already released the result for candidates who had applied for early results. The candidates who had applied for early results can visit the official website ignou.ac.in to check their results.

The remaining candidates will be able to check their results on the official website after they are declared.

Ignou December 2018 term end exam result: Steps to check after they are released

Visit the official website for Ignou at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for December term-end exam 2018 result

Key in your 9-digit enrolment number on the login page that opens

Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

The university has recently declared the results of BEd entrance exam.

Note: Visit the official website of Ignou for latest news and updates about the examination.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:44 IST