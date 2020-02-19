IGNOU December TEE 2019 result declared at ignou.ac.in, get direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:07 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on February 19 declared the results of Term End Examination (TEE) December 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU TEE December 2019 examination can check their results online at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU had conducted the Term End Examinations in December 2019, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates can also download their grade card for December 2019 result from the official website of IGNOU.

Here’s the direct link to check the IGNOU TEE December 2019 exam results.

How to check:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the result tab

3.Click on the l;ink that reads, ‘Term End December 2019 result’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen