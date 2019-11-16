e-paper
IGNOU December term end exam 2019 revised schedule release at ignou.ac.in, check details here

IGNOU December term end exam have been reschedule in view of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU has released the revised schedule for December term-end examination 2019 on November 15, 2019.
IGNOU has released the revised schedule for December term-end examination 2019 on November 15, 2019.
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the revised schedule for December term-end examination 2019 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Students can check the revised schedule online at, ignou.ac.in. However, the exam dates only for specific subjects have been changed in view of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. According to the official notification, the reschedule examination dates will be effective across the country.

All exams which were earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 7 will now be held on December 31, 2019, and the exams scheduled on December 12, 16, and 20, will now be conducted on January 1, 2, and 3, 2020.

As per the date sheet, “For students of B.Ed. (revised programme) appearing for the TEE, December 2019 in the Jammu and Srinagar region, a separate Date Sheet will be issued shortly.”

Revised date sheet:

