IGNOU employees to contribute one day’s salary to combat COVID-19

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:17 IST

Due to the unprecedented crisis because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) employees (including faculty and staff members) have decided to contribute one day’s salary to the PM’s relief fund.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the institute said that one day’s salary of all the employees at the headquarter and the regional centres and regional evaluation centres of the university will be given to the government of India to fight the pandemic.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU said that IGNOU fraternity wholeheartedly contributes towards this cause in order to fight this global pandemic. He also said that as a national university working for the masses, it is also our duty to support our government in this hour of crisis.

The retired IGNOU employees have also committed to contribute towards the cause by asking for deduction of their pension of one day.