IGNOU Final Project online submission link activated, check details

education

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:27 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has activated the online project submission link on its official website. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity has decided to ‘introduce and adopt Online Mode to submit final Project/Dissertation/Fieldwork Journals/Internship Report’ for students.

Students can submit their final project/dissertation/fieldwork Journals/Internship Reports online at ignou.ac.in on or before June 15, 2020.

“The learners are required to obtain digitally approval in prescribed proforma of the Guide/Supervisor through e-mail before submitting the project online. For seeking the approval of Synopsis, the project proposal can be forwarded to the concerned Regional Centre at www.ignou.ac.in > Regional Network > Regional Centre’s (E-mail ID of all RC’s are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/aboutignou/regional/website) or to the concerned School at www.ignou.ac.in > about IGNOU > School of Studies (E-mail ID of all Faculties are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/aboutignou/school),” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to submit the final project.