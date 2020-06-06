e-paper
IGNOU Final Project online submission link activated, check details

IGNOU Final Project online submission link activated, check details

Students can submit their final project/dissertation/fieldwork Journals/Internship Reports online at ignou.ac.in on or before June 15, 2020.

Jun 06, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU Final Project. (Screengrab)
Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has activated the online project submission link on its official website. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity has decided to ‘introduce and adopt Online Mode to submit final Project/Dissertation/Fieldwork Journals/Internship Report’ for students.

Students can submit their final project/dissertation/fieldwork Journals/Internship Reports online at ignou.ac.in on or before June 15, 2020.

“The learners are required to obtain digitally approval in prescribed proforma of the Guide/Supervisor through e-mail before submitting the project online. For seeking the approval of Synopsis, the project proposal can be forwarded to the concerned Regional Centre at www.ignou.ac.in > Regional Network > Regional Centre’s (E-mail ID of all RC’s are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/aboutignou/regional/website) or to the concerned School at www.ignou.ac.in > about IGNOU > School of Studies (E-mail ID of all Faculties are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/aboutignou/school),” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to submit the final project.

