IGNOU launches certificate in Spanish language and culture programme

IGNOU has launched certificate programme in Spanish Language and Culture. The admission process is in progress and the last date for enrolling for the programme is January 15, 2019.

The Certificate level Spanish Language and Culture programme is meant for learners who are interested in learning Spanish language and who desire to receive cultural information about the Spanish-speaking countries. Learners will get the opportunity to acquire language skills as well as socio-cultural competence that will enable them to communicate effectively with the Spanish-speaking world in the activities related to daily life.

The Certificate in Spanish Language and Culture is a tightly structured multimedia integrated bilingual programme (Spanish and English). The contact sessions are a very important aspect of this programme which will be conducted at designated Study Centers of IGNOU on weekends. In order to be eligible for the same, you should have passed Class 12 or equivalent and should possess some knowledge of English.

Vikash Kumar Singh, coordinator of the programme said that Spanish is the second-most widely spoken language in the world, spoken by approximately 500 million people, and it is the second largest language in the United States. It’s an official language in four continents and is the mother tongue in 21 countries, spanning South, Central and North America, as well as Africa and Europe.

“In a globalized world with multilingual societies, those speaking Spanish language will have the edge as it will not only provide them with the ability to communicate with Spanish speakers but will also greatly enhance their resume in the world of work,” said Prof Anju Sahgal Gupta, Director-School of Foreign Languages, IGNOU.

Vikash Kumar Singh, the coordinator of the Spanish language programme, further informed that as per an Instituto Cervantes report 10% of the world population will speak Spanish. So you can imagine the usefulness of this language!

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 19:32 IST