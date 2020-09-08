e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card expected to be released soon, here’s how to download

IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card expected to be released soon, here’s how to download

IGNOU TEE June 2020: After the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE 2020 exam will be able to download their hall ticket online at ignou.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU TEE June 2020.
IGNOU TEE June 2020.(HT file )
         

IGNOU TEE June 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University is expected to release the admit card for IGNOU Term end examination 2020 soon on its official website.

After the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE 2020 exam will be able to download their hall ticket online at ignou.ac.in.

The varsity will conduct the IGNOU TEE 2020 examination from September 17 to October 16, 2020. However, those students who will not be able to appear for the IGNOU TEE examination due to the coronavirus related issue or any other reason will be permitted to appear for the December TEE 2020 examination instead.

How to download IGNOU TEE 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

