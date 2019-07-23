IGNOU term end June exam results declared at ignou.ac.in, here’s the direct link

education

IGNOU TEE Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the results for term end examination conducted in the month of June. Candidates can check their IGNOU term end exam results online at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU term-end June examination was conducted from June 1 to June 29, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU TEE June Results 2019

IGNOU Term End June Exam Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on the result section link available on the top of home page.

On the left panel, click on the ‘term-end’ link and then click on JUNE 2019 Exam Result

Key in your 9 digit numeric enrolment number and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout

