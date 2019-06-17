IGNOU to offer Yoga certification course from July

Days ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday launched a certificate programme, which will start from July.

The programme will be offered by the university’s School of Health Sciences under SP Arora, the school’s director.

“After studying the programme, the learner will be able to understand basic principles and practice of yoga,” Arora said. According to him, the programme also aims to make applicants aware about the history and the contributions of various yogis in the field of Yoga and improve the practitioners’ physical as well as mental health.

“Over the past few years, yoga has been getting a lot of attention. People from India as well as abroad have been enquiring about courses around yoga. So we thought of starting with the certificate course,” Arora said.

He added that the university is planning to start an undergraduate and postgraduate programme next year as well due to all the interest surrounding yoga.

“There has been a lot of interest in pursuing higher education in the subject and, being a national university, we thought we should take the initiative,” he said.

Students need to have completed their Class 12 from any recognised board to be eligible for the course, which will be offered at regional centres in Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ladnun, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

Applicants would need to pay Rs 10,000 for the programme, which could last from a minimum of six months to a maximum of two years.

“The duration is six months, but sometimes our students are unable to attend the class or give the examinations. So we will be giving them up to two years to finish the course,” Arora said.

The programme will have a total of three courses—introduction to yoga and yogic texts; yoga and health; and Shat Kriyas, Yogic Kriyas, Asanas, Pranayama, Mantra Japa.

While the first two are theory courses, the third is a practical course.

“We will identify yoga centres and students will be going there for their practicals and to learn all asanas,” Arora said.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 11:26 IST