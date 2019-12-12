e-paper
IIFT MBA Result 2019 postponed, to be declared on December 13. Check NTA’s latest notice here

IIFT MBA Result 2019 : The latest notice issued by NTA reads, “The result of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination will be declared by 13 December 2019 after the release of Final Answer Keys.”

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIFT MBA Result 2019 postponed
IIFT MBA Result 2019 postponed(NTA)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the declaration of result of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam 2020-21. The result was scheduled to be released on December 11 which will now be declared on December 13.

The latest notice issued by NTA reads, “The result of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination will be declared by 13 December 2019 after the release of Final Answer Keys.”

Check official notice here

The preliminary answer key for IIFT MBA was released on December 3 and the last date for raising objection was December 5. NTA will release the final answer key by December 13.

IIFT MBA was conducted on December 1. The exam was conducted in computer based test mode for which 39,752 candidates had registered out of which 35435 candidates had appeared.

How to check IIFT MBA Result 2020:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads IIFT MBA 2020 results

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

