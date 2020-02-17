IIM Indore admission 2020: Registration process for 5-year IPM begins today

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:00 IST

IIM Indore 5-year IPM 2020: The online registration process for the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at Indian Institute of Management, Indore will begin on Monday, February 17, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course online at iimidr.ac.in on or before March 30, 2020.

However, it must be noted that candidates belonging to the NC-OBC, SC, ST and PwD categories need to produce valid Caste certificates in support of their reservation category and candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) need to produce a valid document ascertaining the eligibility of the candidate to apply under EWS category.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 4,130, while the SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 2,065.

Age limit:

Candidate should have been born on or after August 01, 2000 (5 years of relaxation to the candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will be given i.e. born on or after August 01, 1995).

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed class XII/HSC or an equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or appearing in 2020. Candidate should have Minimum 60% in class X/SSC and XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations (55 % for the candidates from SC/ST/ PwD category).

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: