IIM Rohtak average salary down by 5%, but highest package rises to Rs 30 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak on Wednesday said it had concluded its placement drive for 2016-18 batch with all students, who opted for campus placements, having a job offer in hand. The institute said the highest package offered to a student this time was Rs 30 lakh, which was 16% higher than last year’s Rs 25.9 lakh that was offered to three students. The IIM, however, did not disclose the name of the company that offered the package citing confidentiality agreement.

The average salary of the batch this year was Rs 11.7 lakh, 5% less than last year’s Rs 12.3 lakh.

The institute said of its batch of 142 students, all 139 who sat for campus placements got job offers. One student opted for entrepreneurship, while two went back to join their family business.

Narasimha Donthinemi, the only student who opted for entrepreneurship, will be leading Ivin Strategies, a political consultancy firm as its CEO and working partner.

The IIM said more than 90 companies visited the campus for placement this time. There were over 40 new recruiters on campus, representing 75% increase over last year. Finance was the highest paying domain and a preferred choice of 26% of the batch. Banks and non-banking entities such as ICICI, HDFC, SBI and Thomson Reuters recruited students for various roles.

Sales and marketing bagged the maximum number of offers, accounting 29% of the total placements. Recruiters such as Amul, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki hired in this domain. Other major sectors included general management (21%), analytics (12%), strategy and consulting (7%) and operations (5%). Some other prominent companies that recruited this year from campus were Google, Amazon, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro and Africa-based Tolaram group.

The 2016-18 batch comprised of 43% freshers, 14% with less than one-year work experience and just 5% with over three years of experience.

