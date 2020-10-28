IIMC entrance exam results 2020 expected to be declared soon at iimc.nic.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:38 IST

IIMC entrance exam results 2020: The results of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance examination 2020 is expected to be announced soon.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at iimc.nic.in.

IIMC on its official twitter handle writes, “Final Results of the entrance examinations held for various courses are expected to be announced by end of this week.”

Final Results of the entrance examinations held for various courses are expected to be announced by end of this week. pic.twitter.com/yV1X8rkSCi — IIMC (@IIMC_India) October 26, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the IIMC entrance exam on October 18, 2020, in a remote proctored mode.

How to check IIMC entrance exam results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at iimc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the results section and click on the link that reads, “IIMC entrance results 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IIMC entrance exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.