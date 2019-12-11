e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
IISc KVPY result 2019 and cut-off marks released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

KVPY, a national program for fellowship in basic sciences is run and funded by the Department of Science and Technology to hunt for talented students wishing to pursue science courses and a research career in science.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IISc KVPY result 2019 and cut-off marks. (Screengrab)
IISc KVPY result 2019 and cut-off marks. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore has released the provisional list of qualified students in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna Aptitude Test 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check the list online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

IISc had conducted the KVPY aptitude test on November 3, 2019.

KVPY, a national program for fellowship in basic sciences is run and funded by the Department of Science and Technology to hunt for talented students wishing to pursue science courses and a research career in science.

The cut-off marks for the KVPY Aptitude Test for different streams are:

•Stream SA (GN and OBC) - 44 marks out of 100

Stream SA - SC/ST - 32 marks out of 100

Stream SA - PWD - 32 marks out of 100

•Stream SB (GN and OBC)- 49 marks out of 100

Stream SB - SC/ST -33 marks out of 100

Stream SB - PWD - 33 marks out of 100

•Stream SX (GN and OBC) - 59 marks out of 100

Stream SX - SC/ST - 43 marks out of 100

Stream SX - PWD - 43 marks out of 100

Provisional list:

1.Stream SA

General and OBC: 

SC/ST: 

PWD: 

2.Stream SB

General and OBC: 

SC/ST: 

PWD:

3.Stream SX

General and OBC: 

SC/ST: 

PWD: 

