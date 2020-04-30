e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Delhi releases important notification regarding PG admissions 2020

IIT Delhi releases important notification regarding PG admissions 2020

According to the official notification, M.Tech/M.Des selections for the academic year 2020-2021 will be conducted on the basis of GATE or CEED score with shortlisting criteria set at institute minimum for all categories.

education Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Delhi. (Agency file photo)
IIT Delhi. (Agency file photo)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released an official notification regarding IIT PG admission 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications on or before May 10, 2020, as the application date has been extended.

According to the official notification, M.Tech/M.Des selections for the academic year 2020-2021 will be conducted on the basis of GATE or CEED score with shortlisting criteria set at institute minimum for all categories.

“The interviews (via videoconferencing) to be conducted for candidates who are valid applicants but do not have a GATE/CEED score (IIT graduates with CGPA more than or equal to 8.00 part-time, sponsored and international candidates,” reads the notice.

The revised dates for test and interview is between May 18 to June 17, 2020.

The notice further reads “MS(R) admissions will be made through interviews through video conferencing. However, these may also be done based on the GATE score only (along similar lines of M.Tech selections). If any academic unit decides to do so.”

IIT Delhi also said that the interviews for candidates seeking admission to the Ph.D. program will also be conducted online through videoconferencing.

Candidates can read the official notification here:

Hindustantimes
tags
top news
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News