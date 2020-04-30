IIT Delhi releases important notification regarding PG admissions 2020

education

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:22 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released an official notification regarding IIT PG admission 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications on or before May 10, 2020, as the application date has been extended.

According to the official notification, M.Tech/M.Des selections for the academic year 2020-2021 will be conducted on the basis of GATE or CEED score with shortlisting criteria set at institute minimum for all categories.

“The interviews (via videoconferencing) to be conducted for candidates who are valid applicants but do not have a GATE/CEED score (IIT graduates with CGPA more than or equal to 8.00 part-time, sponsored and international candidates,” reads the notice.

The revised dates for test and interview is between May 18 to June 17, 2020.

The notice further reads “MS(R) admissions will be made through interviews through video conferencing. However, these may also be done based on the GATE score only (along similar lines of M.Tech selections). If any academic unit decides to do so.”

IIT Delhi also said that the interviews for candidates seeking admission to the Ph.D. program will also be conducted online through videoconferencing.

Candidates can read the official notification here: