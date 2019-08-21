e-paper
IIT- Delhi students launch reusable sanitary pads, can be used 120 times

These reusable sanitary pads can be used up to 120 times after washing them in cold water with detergent after every use.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Students of IIT Delhi on Tuesday launched reusable sanitary pads made with composite banana fibre. The startup claims that these pads can last up to two years.

The reusable pad is developed by Archit Agarwal and Harry Sehrawat based on inputs from several IIT Delhi professors.

“The reusable pads are ultra-thin and are highly absorbent with Quadrant True Lock Technology which makes the pad leak-proof and avoids creating any rashes,” Archit told media while launching the pads.

A patent has also been filed for the design.

These reusable sanitary pads can be used up to 120 times after washing them in cold water with detergent after every use.

A Reusable Sanitary Pad is made up of four layers of different fabrics. A pack of two pads is priced at Rs 199.

The start-up is already exporting its products to Nepal, and is in talks with some Arab and African nations.

“We have provided samples to authorities in African nations who are currently conducting test on them. We hope for a positive result very soon,” Archit added.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:06 IST

