IIT Guwahati will set up JEE centre in Bhutan to encourage students to join IITs in India

Oct 31, 2019

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati signed a Terms of Reference (ToR) with Sherubtse College, Royal University of Bhutan during a visit by a six-member delegation from Sherubtse College, Royal University of Bhutan, led by their President, Tshering Wangdi on October 28 and 29. The ToR will promote international academic cooperation and promote the exchange of teaching and research experiences between the Institutions.

Talking about the ToR, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “We are happy to sign the ToR with Sherubtse College, Royal University of Bhutan. With this ToR, IIT Guwahati will set up a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) centre in Bhutan to encourage students from Bhutan to join the IITs in India. We also encourage students from Bhutan to undertake full-time programmes or work as research interns in various departments at IIT Guwahati.”

The visiting delegation also met various other faculty and officials of IIT Guwahati which included a meeting with the Chairman of the Joint Entrance Examination Cell on the issue of setting up a JEE test centre in Bhutan.

On 29th October 2019, the delegation visited the Centre for Environment, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Centre for Education technology, and the entre for Energy. The various departmental and centre heads introduced their respective centres and organised lab visits for the visiting delegation. The delegation expressed a keen desire to send their faculty for higher studies in IIT Guwahati which all the departmental heads and centres head welcomed.

