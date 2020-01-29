e-paper
Home / Education / IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: 152 non teaching vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: 152 non teaching vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 152 vacancies of various non-teaching posts. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:50 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020.
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the non-teaching posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at recruitment.iith.ac.in on or before February 17, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 152 vacancies of various non-teaching posts. Out of which, 77 vacancies are for the general category, 15 for SC, 9 for ST, 34 for OBC, and 17 for EWS category.

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the posts should be more than 35 years of age.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Staff Recruitment section and click on the link that reads, ‘Non Teaching Staff advertisement’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the registration link

5.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

6.Pay the application fee and submit

7. Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

