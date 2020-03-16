e-paper
IIT JAM 2020 final answer key released at jam.iitk.ac.in, check details here

IIT Kanpur held the JAT 2020 on February 9, 2020, at various centres. The result for which is scheduled to be declared on March 20, 2020.

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:31 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT JAM 2020 final answer key. (Screengrab)
IIT JAM 2020 final answer key. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the final answer key along with the question papers for the IIT Joint Admission Test 2020 on March 16, 2020, on its official website.



The Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. is conducted to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for eligible candidates.

Candidates who have appeared in the JAT 2020 examination can check the final answer key online at jam.iitk.ac.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the final answer key along with the question papers.

How to check the answer key:

1. Visit theofficial website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Final answer key”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the subject, for which you want to check the answer key

5. Final answer key will appear on the display screen

6. Download the final answer key and take its print out for future references.

