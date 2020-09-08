IIT JAM 2021 Admission: Online application process begins on September 10, check details

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:50 IST

IIT JAM 2021 Admission: The online registration process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT-JAM) 2021 will begin on September 10, 2020. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will conduct the IIT JAM 2021 examination.

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the admissions online at jam.iisc.ac.in on or before October 15, 2020.

The IIT-JAM 2021 exam will be conducted on February 14, 2021 and the results will be out on March 20, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree.

In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 1500 for one paper and Rs 2100 for two papers. For Female/ŚC/ST/PwD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.