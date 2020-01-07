e-paper
Home / Education / IIT JAM admit card 2020 released at jam.iitk.ac.in, here's how to download hall ticket

IIT JAM admit card 2020 released at jam.iitk.ac.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

IIT JAM admit card 2020 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2020.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:59 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT JAM admit card 2020 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2020.
IIT JAM admit card 2020 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2020.(Kunal Patil/HT file)
         

IIT JAM admit card 2020 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Msc (JAM) 2020. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is the organising institute for JAM 2020. The IIT JAM 2020 examination will be held on February 9.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card/hall ticket from the official website of JAM 2020 . Here is the direct link to download IIT JAM 2020 admit card.

Steps to download IIT JAM admit card 2020:

1) Log on to the official website of JAM 2020 at https://jam.iitk.ac.in/ 2) Click on the link for JAM admit card 2020 https://joaps.iitk.ac.in/ 3) Enter required details on the login page 4) Click on submit 5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 6) Download and take a printout

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for students.

Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
