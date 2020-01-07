IIT JAM admit card 2020 released at jam.iitk.ac.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:59 IST

IIT JAM admit card 2020 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Msc (JAM) 2020. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is the organising institute for JAM 2020. The IIT JAM 2020 examination will be held on February 9.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card/hall ticket from the official website of JAM 2020 . Here is the direct link to download IIT JAM 2020 admit card.

Steps to download IIT JAM admit card 2020:

1) Log on to the official website of JAM 2020 at https://jam.iitk.ac.in/ 2) Click on the link for JAM admit card 2020 https://joaps.iitk.ac.in/ 3) Enter required details on the login page 4) Click on submit 5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 6) Download and take a printout

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for students.