IIT JAM answer key 2020 released

IIT JAM answer key 2020 has been released by IIT Kanpur. The exam was conducted on February 9. Check direct link here.

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:59 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT JAM Answer key 2020 out
IIT JAM Answer key 2020 out(HT File)
         

IIT JAM 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the answer key and question paper for the Joint Admission Test for Msc (JAM) 2020. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for JAM 2020. The IIT JAM 2020 examination was held on February 9.

Candidates who had appeared for the IIT JAM 2020 can download their answer key and question paper from the JOAPS portal at https://jam.iitk.ac.in.

The link to raise objection will be activated on February 21 at 10 am and will be deactivated at 5 pm on February 24.

Steps to download IIT JAM answer key 2020:

1) Log on to the official website of JAM 2020 at https://jam.iitk.ac.in/

2) Click on the link that reads Question Papers and Answer Keys Released

3) Click on the subject link

5) A PDF file of answer key will be displayed

6) Match your answers.

Direct link for IIT JAM answer key 2020

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for students.

