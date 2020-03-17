e-paper
IIT-Kanpur asks students to vacate hostels by March 19 amid coronavirus outbreak

Only PhD, second year MTech/MDes/MS and fifth-year dual degree students, who are already on campus, are permitted to stay on in the hostels after March 19.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:48 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
IIT-Kanpur
The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) has issued directives to all its undergraduate, MBA, first-year MTech/MDes/MS students to vacate the hostels by March 19 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official of the institute said.

A task force on Monday recommended a gradual reduction of students in the hostels to avoid a scenario in which a large number of students would have to be evacuated amid a shortage of transport facilities, said Manindra Agrawal, deputy director, IIT-Kanpur.

For postgraduate students away from the campus, special leave will be provided.

In case any PhD, second year MTech/MDes/MS and fifth year Dual Degree student wishes to leave the campus, special leave will be provided for the same.

In addition, the following protocols are also being adopted: All bookings for social functions in CC-I (community centre-1) and Aashiana that involve visitors from outside are being cancelled until further notice.

A quarantine facility is being set up on the second floor of community centre-II (CC-II). Hence, no functions can be held in CC-II until further notice.

“Specialist OPD being run at the health centre is being suspended from tomorrow until further notice. Elderly people and children should go to the health centre only if it is essential,” said Manindra Agrawal, deputy director, IIT Kanpur. For postgraduate students away from the campus, special leave will be provided.

