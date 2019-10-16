e-paper
IIT-Kanpur’s annual cultural fest Antaragni from today

In the current edition, Antaragni in association with the Rotary International of North Kanpur will also undertake social initiatives to save water, saying no to plastic and eradicating polio.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:22 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Abhishek Sharma, head media and publicity, Vaibhav Agarwal, head, public relations, Ritwij Bhowmik, nember of festival advisory committee, Deeksha Yadav, manager, media and publicity, Anirudh Anil Ojha, manager, media & publicity.
Abhishek Sharma, head media and publicity, Vaibhav Agarwal, head, public relations, Ritwij Bhowmik, nember of festival advisory committee, Deeksha Yadav, manager, media and publicity, Anirudh Anil Ojha, manager, media & publicity.(Handout)
         

Antaragni, the 54th edition of the four-day annual cultural festival of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), will begin from Thursday.

In the current edition, Antaragni in association with the Rotary International of North Kanpur will also undertake social initiatives to save water, saying no to plastic and eradicating polio.

“The international carnival will also host artists from Portugal, Poland, France, Korea and Iran,” said Abhishek Sharma, head, media and publicity, Antaragni.

The major highlights of the festival are the four professional nights (pro-nights) - Fusion Night, Rock Knight, Reverberation and Blitzkrieg.

With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performing for Blitzkrieg and ‘When Chai Met Toast’ performing in the fusion night, the festival is maintaining its reputation of bringing the best of talent to our home grounds, said Vaibhav Agarwal, head, public relations.

A few of the other notable events to be held during the festival are ‘Mr and Miss Antaragni’ (personality pageant), India Haat, Director Cut, Kavi Sammelan, Calypso, Jitterbug, Kavyanjali, DJ War, Battle Rap etc.

Students compete in the fields of dance, dramatics, musicals, fine arts, films and photography, as well as English and Hindi Literary events.

Celebrities like Rajesh Khattar, Aajjan Srivastava, Darshan Jariwala, Pavani Pandey and Padma Shri Giriraj Kishore will be part of the jury for these competitions, said Ritwij Bhowmik, member of festival advisory committee.

A large number of Bollywood celebrities such as Anukreethy Vas (Miss India World 2018) and Saloni Sehra will make their presence felt at India’s biggest inter-college fashion show - Ritambhara. Apart from this, many informal events such as blind date, ballroom dance etc. will also be organised to keep the atmosphere enticing, said Deeksha Yadav, manager, media and publicity.

Besides, socially relevant burning issues of the day will also find a strong voice in the discussions and panel talks, said Anirudh Anil Ojha, manager, media and publicity.

Short film competition (Kahani), photography competition (Aperture), photostory and digital painting, creative writing contest, panel discussion (Aamne Saamne) and case study competitions will be also held.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:20 IST

