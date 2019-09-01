IIT Kharagpur collaborates with Amazon Web Services to develop National Artificial Intelligence resource platform

education

IIT Kharagpur has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop a resource portal to promote learning and development in the artificial intelligence (AI).

Powered by Amazon SageMaker, a cloud machine learning platform, the National Artificial Intelligence Resource Portal (NAIRP) is aimed at making the search for AI learning resources simpler and more accessible to learners, practitioners and researchers in India, an IIT KGP statement said here on Saturday.

The initiative has got funding from the Ministry of Human Resources Development, as part of the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) project which is being spearheaded by the premier institute.

With the launch of NAIRP, machine learning practitioners will be able to search quickly and get access to myriads of learning resources, it said.

“The contributions from AWS will enable us to provide cloud computing to all learners and reduce the high barrier to make training in AI more available,” former IIT Kharagpur Director and Professor Partha Pratim Chakrabarti said.

There is a demand for professionals skilled in AI as well as resources, said Professor Sudeshna Sarkar, Head, Centre for Artificial Intelligence at IIT Kharagpur.

NAIRP will index a wide variety of AI-specific learning materials and allow interested candidates access to different resources for converting concepts into working modules.

Bratin Saha, Vice President, AWS Machine Learning and Engines, said, “We are delighted to work with IIT Kharagpur in developing the NAIRP platform.”

