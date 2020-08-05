IIT- Madras begins admission for BSc in Programming and Data Science online course, 12th pass students can apply

education

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:41 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT- Madras) on Tuesday began the online application process for its newly launched BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science (regular entry). Students who have passed class 12th exam can enrol online at www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

IIT-Madras had on June 30 launched the online degree (B.Sc) and diploma courses in programming and date science. Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had launched the programme through a webinar.

The online application fee is Rs. 3000. The fees paid will give access to 4 weeks of course content for the qualifier process and the qualifier exam. The maximum number of applications are limited to 2,50,000. Applications will be closed once it reaches 2,50,000 applications or on 15th September 2020, whichever occurs first, press release issued by IIT-M said.

Who Can Apply:

The programme is open to anyone who has passed Class 12th with English and Maths at the Class X level. Even the current batch of students who are completing their Class 12th in 2020 are eligible to apply. Graduates and working professionals can also enrol themselves to this programme

“As part of the application process, all applicants will have to go through a Qualifier Process, wherein they will get access to 4 weeks of video content for the four foundational level courses. Along with the content, the first three weeks will also include a weekly assignment for each course that needs to be completed and submitted online within the given deadline. Only learners who get minimum required average assignment scores in all four courses will be eligible to appear for the in-person invigilated Qualifier Exam,” the release further reads.

Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Professor-in-Charge, IIT Madras Online Degree Programme while talking about the program said, “Since the launch of the programme, we have received an overwhelming interest from prospective students. We believe that this programme not only embraces the trend of moving education online but also provides a platform to create skilled and employable graduates in programming and data science.”

Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Professor-in-Charge, IIT Madras Online Degree Programme added “With our rich experience in the online education space, we are well-equipped to handle scale, provide an enriching and engaging experience to all the learners.”

About the Course:

There are two entry points to get into the course. The first one is regular entry while the second one is diploma entry.

Regular Entry:

Regular entry is for the class 12th pass students who will take admission in the foundation level course. The Foundational Level courses allow for interested applicants with a variety of educational backgrounds to learn the basics (Math, Statistics, Computational Thinking, Python programming and English) which help them take up the Diploma Level and then the Degree Level courses.

Diploma entry:

The Diploma Only Entry is primarily aimed at working professionals or learners who already possess the fundamentals taught in Foundational Level courses and wish to exit with one or two Diplomas (Diploma in Programming AND/OR Diploma in Data Science) from IIT Madras. Learners entering via diploma only entry can only do diploma level courses and cannot proceed to the degree level courses.

Important Dates:

Applications Open (Regular Entry) -- Check website

Applications Close (Regular Entry) -- September 15

Weekly release of Term 1 Qualifier courses content starts -- October 5

Qualifier Exam Hall Ticket (only for those who get minimum required marks in Assignments) -- November 2

Qualifier Exam (only for those with Hall Ticket) -- November 20/21/22

Qualifier Exam Results --- December 7, 2020

Registration for Term 1 (only for those who clear Qualifier Exam) -- December 11 to January 3

Foundational Level Batch 1 starts --- January 4, 2021.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno