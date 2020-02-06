IIT Roorkee, BEL introduce security surveillance system

education

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) collaborated to introduce security surveillance system — a system of various cameras/videos installed in a building to record movement of a person on the map along with time, in the DefExpo 2020 being held here from February 5-9.

The system will detect any abnormal human behaviour and identify the visitors’ faces using artificial intelligence (AI). Its USP is that even when a person is not in the camera’s view, his movement on the premises will be continuously tracked through Internet Protocol (IP) camera and if he enters into a restricted zone or a high-security area, red zone movement alert will show on the device.

The wireless security tracking can be used in public as well as private establishments for prevention of crime, check violation of privacy and protection of a process etc. The app will include features like location tracking for security purposes, military intelligence used for border-patrol and suspicious activity detection.

Director, IIT Roorkee Ajit K Chaturvedi said, “We are delighted to collaborate with BEL to introduce the security surveillance system.”

Prof Kamal Jain, department of civil engineering, IIT Roorkee said, “We are getting a great response from different defence sectors and other agencies partnering BEL.”

Various defence manufacturing companies from across India and abroad will showcase their products and services on a single platform. The main theme of this year’s event is ‘India:The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and the focus will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

Prof Jain said, “The value of our recent research has enabled our experts to demonstrate their in-depth understanding of the efficient security surveillance infrastructure. The collaboration with BEL will streamline the operations, improving business efficiency and cutting costs.”

How does the system work?

“Through IP camera we are able to track movement of a person and send it to the database. His movement pattern helps the security system to identify abnormal behaviour and acknowledge the red zone movement alerts,” Prof Jain said.

This surveillance system was a great addition for all high security areas such as the defence sector and specific power authorities in private and public domain like airports etc, he said.