IIT Roorkee team develops anti-microbial nanocoating system for facemasks to tackle Covid-19

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:45 IST

A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee has developed a nano-coating system that can be used for facemasks and PPE for reducing the transmission risk of COVID-19. According to a press statement issued by the institution, this coating has been tested to effectively kill pathogens within 10-15 minutes.

“Facemask is a core component of the personal protective equipment (PPE), along with gown, gloves, and eye protection for frontline healthcare personnel. This nano-coating provides an additional layer of protection against pathogens in existing masks and can curb the transmission risk of the disease,” said Prof. Naveen K Navani, of Department of Biotechnology and Centre of Nanotechnology, who led the research.

It has been developed by a four-member team including Mr. Pardeep Kumar, Dr. Arun Beniwal, and Mr. Ajmal Hussain.

The formulation is claimed to be highly effective against clinical pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli O157.

According to the researchers, the formulation also contains silver nanoparticles and plant-based antimicrobials, which show synergistic killing effect against the pathogens. The combined effect of more than three antimicrobial compounds was used for the development of formulation, which can be coated on any surface. Since the phytochemicals used in the formulation are known to destroy viruses, it has the potential to inhibit the Coronavirus too.